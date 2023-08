Duvall went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Tuesday's loss against the Astros.

Though the Red Sox have put up just seven runs across the first two games of their series with the Astros, Duvall has been highly productive. He's 5-for-9 (.555) and has logged a double and a home run in each contest while driving in four batters. Tuesday's long ball was Duvall's 13th of the campaign, surpassing his 2022 total (86 games) after appearing in 63 games so far this year.