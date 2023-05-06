Duvall (fractured wrist) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
This move officially rules out Duvall until at least June 9. He hit .455 with four home runs in eight games before suffering a fractured left wrist that will not require surgery. Jarren Duran has capitalized on Duvall's absence.
