Duvall is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

The veteran outfielder is 0-for-17 with 14 strikeouts over his past four games and will head to the bench for Wednesday's contest. Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela and Alex Verdugo will start across the outfield while Masataka Yoshida serves as the designated hitter.