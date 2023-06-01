Duvall started in center field and went 0-for-3 during a rehab game with Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.

Duvall played five innings in the field before being removed. It was the first time in the field for the rehabbing Duvall, who kicked off an assignment Tuesday as the WooSox's DH. Duvall is 0-for-6 with four strikeouts in his first two rehab starts and eligible to return June 9.