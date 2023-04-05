Duvall is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

After seeing his four-game hit streak to open the season come to an end with an 0-for-4 performance in Tuesday's 4-1 loss, Duvall will get a breather as the Red Sox and Pirates wrap up their series with a day game. Raimel Tapia will step into the lineup in center field as a replacement for Duvall, who has been an early fantasy standout with a .476 average, two home runs, nine RBI and seven runs through five games.