Duvall went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's loss against the Athletics.

It's the first multi-hit game for Duvall since June 25 though he's been swinging the bat better of late, going 8-for-29 (.276) with an .846 OPS over his last nine games. The veteran outfielder is up to three stolen bases this season, halfway to his career best set back in 2016. Duvall's posted solid numbers overall in his first year with Boston -- he's now slashing .258/.324/.523 with seven home runs, 25 RBI and 21 runs scored across 145 plate appearances.