Lind signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Tuesday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Lind opted out of his minor-league contract with the Yankees on Friday after slashing .241/.302/.414 over 63 plate appearances with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start the season. He'll report to Triple-A Pawtucket and serve as first base depth for the Red Sox.

