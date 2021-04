Ottavino allowed one run on two walk during the eighth inning of Tuesday's 7-3 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

Ottavino failed to protect Boston's one-run lead, issuing his fifth and sixth walks of the season. He's issued those six free passes in just 6.2 innings. Combined with Darwinzon Hernandez, another late-inning option for the Red Sox, the two have combined to walk 14 over 13.2 innings.