Ottavino allowed two runs on three hits and struck out one over one inning in Saturday's 6-4 extra-inning win over Baltimore.

In a sign that indicates manager Alex Cora's preferred choice as closer, Ottavino entered the eighth inning with Boston clinging to a one-run lead. The presumption being Matt Barnes would follow him in the ninth inning to pick up the save, but that never happened. Cora has not officially announced a closer, which was choice between Ottavino and Barnes since spring training, but Saturday's bullpen usage suggests Ottavino is the setup reliever. He's allowed runs in two of three outings, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over 2.1 innings.