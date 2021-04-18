Ottavino (2-1) picked up the win in relief Saturday against the White Sox after pitching a scoreless eighth inning. He struck out all three batters he faced.

Ottavino was lights out Saturday, as he tossed 10 of his 12 pitches for strikes while striking out the side -- Yermin Mercedes, Zack Collins and Luis Robert -- with ease. This was Ottavino's best outing of the season by a wide margin, but he has been very inconsistent to begin the year and has given up runs in three of his six appearances to date, which translates to a less-than-appealing 7.71 ERA across 4.2 innings.