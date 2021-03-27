Ottavino could step in as Boston's closer to begin the regular season after Matt Barnes tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Manager Alex Cora announced Barnes' positive test result Saturday and said that the team hasn't yet determined its pitching plans to begin the regular season. However, Ottavino would be the most likely option to handle ninth-inning duties while Barnes is sidelined as long as Ottavino doesn't have to go through contact tracing. Ottavino was competing for the closer's job during camp and tossed 5.1 scoreless innings with six strikeouts during five Grapefruit League appearances.