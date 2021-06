Ottavino retired the side in the eighth inning of Saturday's 7-3 win over the Yankees.

Ottavino was protecting a four-run lead, so he was not credited with a hold, but he retired the heart of the order: DJ LeMahieu, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge. It was his 10th consecutive scoreless outing, during which he's given up three hits and five walks while striking out 11 over 8.2 innings. He had an inconsistent start with his new club but has settled in with a 2.78 ERA and 1.28 WHIP.