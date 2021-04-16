Ottavino (1-1) allowed one run on two hits and a hit batsman over a third of an inning to pick up the loss against Minnesota on Thursday.

After Alex Verdugo doubled in the game-tying runs in the eighth, Ottavino gave it right back with a shaky ninth, the third time in five outings he's surrendered runs. In 3.2 innings over five appearances, Ottavino has allowed four runs (9.82 ERA) on seven hits, three walks and one hit batter. Even though manager Alex Cora hasn't officially declared a closer, it's clear Matt Barnes is the man after he and Ottavino battled for the job during spring training. Ottavino is still expected to pitch late in games; however, that could change if he continues to be a liability.