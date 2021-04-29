Ottavino struck out one and did not allow a baserunner in one inning of work, recording the hold in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over the Mets.

That's three consecutive scoreless outings for the veteran righty, whose command appears to have improved considerably from earlier in the season. When Ottavino paints the corners with his sinker and slider as he did Wednesday, he can be a dominant late-inning weapon. The hold was his fifth of 2021, and opportunities for more will be plentiful as long as Boston continues playing well.