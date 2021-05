Ottavino struck out two over a scoreless eighth inning to earn a hold in Friday's 4-3 win over the Angels.

The Red Sox had taken the lead a half-inning earlier and went to Ottavino, their usual eighth-inning bridge to closer Matt Barnes, to face the top of the Angels order. He induced a ground out from David Fletcher, then struck out Shohei Ohtani (swinging) and Mike Trout (called) in one of his best outings of the season. The hold was Ottavino's eighth.