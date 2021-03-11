Ottavino allowed one hit and struck out two over a scoreless inning in Wednesday's spring game against Atlanta.

Ottavino made his spring debut in Grapefruit League play, as he competes to be Boston's closer along with Matt Barnes, who was impressive in his debut earlier this week. He has 19 career saves over 460 relief appearances and briefly served as a closer for a couple of stretches with Colorado in 2015 and 2016. Boston manager Alex Cora reiterated to Ian Browne of MLB.com that a closer will not be named until later in spring training, but the manager said Ottavino will be given the ball for clean innings, and he'll face both righties and lefties.