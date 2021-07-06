Ottavino allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out two to lock down the save in Monday's 5-4 win over the Angels.

Ottavino was on in the ninth because closer Matt Barnes threw 33 pitches the day prior. He ran into trouble, giving up a run and had two men on with the dangerous Shohei Ohtani at the dish. The fill-in closer wriggled out of the jam, as Ohtani's 101.9 mph grounder was picked cleanly by second baseman Christian Arroyo to end the threat and the game. It was Ottavino's seventh save.