Ottavino allowed three walks and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 5-2 win over Miami in a rain-shortened game.

Ottavino certainly didn't make it easy, but he was able to escape the jam he created in the top of the sixth inning. The game was called due to poor weather conditions at that time. The right-hander usually serves as setup man to Matt Barnes. Ottavino has posted a 3.05 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 26:15 K:BB across 20.2 innings this year. He's logged two saves, three blown saves, 11 holds and a 2-2 record in 23 appearances.