Ottavino picked up the save against Atlanta on Wednesday, tossing one inning and giving up one run on two hits while striking out one.

Usual closer Matt Barnes was unavailable Wednesday after pitching each of the previous two days, so Ottavino was called upon to close with Boston holding a three-run ninth-inning lead. It was hardly a smooth performance by the veteran reliever -- he allowed a run on a single and a double -- but Ottavino struck out Freddie Freeman to end the game. The right-hander has converted four saves and 13 holds on the season and is clear top choice for ninth-inning duties when Barnes is unavailable.