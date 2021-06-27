Ottavino allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out one across 1.1 innings to earn the save in the win over the Yankees on Saturday.

Ottavino notched the four-out save despite giving up a run in the ninth inning on a DJ Lemahieu RBI-single. The 35-year-old is the back-up closer behind Matt Barnes, but Barnes was unavailable Saturday after pitching in the previous two games. Ottavino has a solid 2.81 ERA and 38 strikeouts with five saves and 14 holds in 32 innings. He's allowed just one run over his last seven appearances.