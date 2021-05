Ottavino allowed one walk in a scoreless inning to record a save against the Tigers on Thursday.

With the Red Sox leading 12-9 in the ninth, Ottavino nailed down his first save opportunity of the year, working around one free pass while holding the Tigers hitless. Matt Barnes had pitched the last two games and was presumably getting a breather before the weekend. Over 13 innings this season, Ottavino has compiled a 4.15 ERA and 1.54 WHIP.