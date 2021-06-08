Ottavino picked up the save after allowing one run on three hits while striking out two across 1.1 innings Monday against the Marlins.

Ottavino was called upon with two outs in the top of the eighth inning, and while he was able to escape without issue, he surrendered a run on a pair of doubles and an infield single in the ninth. He ultimately induced a ground ball for the final out of a 5-3 victory. Per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, after the game, manager Alex Cora praised Ottavino's effort on a day their usual closer, Matt Barnes, wasn't available after pitching three straight days. "He's in a great place right now," said Cora. "We were short (without Barnes), to have a guy who can do that is huge." Ottavino owns a 2.88 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and a 30:17 K:BB across 25 frames in 2021.