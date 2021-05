Ottavino (2-2) gave up three runs (two earned) on one hit and two walks across two-thirds of an inning Sunday against the Rangers. He was credited with the loss.

Ottavino entered this game on the heels of three straight scoreless outings but was unable to keep the streak alive in this one, as he showed the same command issues that plagued him earlier this season. The veteran right-hander now owns a 5.40 ERA after allowing more than one run just for the second time in 2021.