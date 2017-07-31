Reed will be traded to the Red Sox, assuming his medical reports are cleared, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. The Mets will receive three prospects, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.

The Mets will ship their closer to the Junior Circuit as they continue to rebuild. Reed has spun an excellent 2.57 ERA with an 8.8 K/9, 1.1 BB/9 and 19 saves across 49 innings, but he's set to assume a setup role behind Boston stopper Craig Kimbrel, so the new acquisition's fantasy owners will be robbed of a source of saves. As for the Mets, they'll slide the recently acquired A.J. Ramos into the ninth inning, but they may also incorporate Jeurys Familia (shoulder) if he can return this season.