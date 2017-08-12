Red Sox's Addison Reed: Blows up Friday
Reed (1-3) allowed four runs on two hits and a walk while not recording an out in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Yankees.
Reed was entrusted with a 3-0 lead, but hit the first batter he faced -- the first batter he's hit since 2014 -- before allowing a home run, a single and a walk. That's all manager John Farrell needed, as he pulled him in favor of Joe Kelly, who wasn't much better. Boston's bullpen has been good all season and more so since the All-Star break, but Friday's meltdown was a gut-punch loss. It turned a potential 5.5-game lead in the AL East to 3.5 while giving the Yankees confidence heading into Saturday's game. Farrell needs to find consistent late-game roles from the mix of Reed, Matt Barnes, Joe Kelly and Brandon Workman.
