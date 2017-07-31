Reed passed his physical and was officially traded to the Red Sox in exchange for minor-leaguers Stephen Nogosek, Jamie Callahan and Gerson Bautista, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Reed will finish out the season in Boston's bullpen, and while he won't be in line for any saves in his new role, his 2.57 ERA. 8.8 K/9 and 1.1 BB/9 across 49 innings this season still make him a viable fantasy option. As for the Mets, they'll turn to A.J. Ramos as their new closer for the time being.