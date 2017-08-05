Reed struck out two and gave up a hit in a scoreless inning of relief in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the White Sox.

Reed was the first of five relievers to throw scoreless innings, holding Chicago in check until Mitch Moreland's walkoff home run in the 11th inning. When the Red Sox acquired Reed, it was thought he would be the eighth-inning setup man, but he's entered his last two games to start the seventh inning. Manager John Farrell told Tim Britton of the Providence Journal after Thursday's game that he'll use Reed anywhere from the seventh inning or later.