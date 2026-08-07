Red Sox's Adley Rutschman: Close to rehab assignment?

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said Friday that "it's possible" that Rutschman (wrist) embarks on a rehab assignment this weekend, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Rutschman was on the 10-day injured list while recovering from left wrist inflammation when the Red Sox acquired him from the Orioles right before Monday's trade deadline. He has progressed to hitting in a cage and is getting closer to making his debut with his new team. In the meantime, Connor Wong will continue to serve as the Red Sox's primary catcher while Rutschman is sidelined, with Jake Rogers providing depth at the position.