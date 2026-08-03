Red Sox's Adley Rutschman: Deal to Boston finalized

The Red Sox acquired Rutschman (wrist) from the Orioles on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

After surging to a 22-4 record over the past 26 games to put itself back in the thick of the playoff race, Boston will shore up one of the few remaining weaknesses on its roster by bringing in a bona fide No. 1 catcher in Rutschman. The 28-year-old backstop has been on the shelf since July 20 due to left wrist inflammation, but he resumed hitting over the weekend and is expected to head out on a rehab assignment during the upcoming week. If all goes well, Rutschman could be ready to make his Boston debut at some point during the team's nine-game, three-city road trip that begins Friday. Before going down with the injury, Rutschman was in the midst of a resurgent 2026 campaign with the Orioles, slashing .251/.331/.433 with eight home runs and a career-low 14.1 percent strikeout rate over 284 plate appearances.