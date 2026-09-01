Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said in an interview on WEEI that Rutschman will not be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Mariners due to a lingering hyperextended right elbow injury, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Rutschman missed two games last week after hyperextending his elbow on a swing. He returned to action over the weekend but will now miss a second straight contest. Tracy noted Tuesday that Rutschman will likely have to deal with some discomfort in the elbow for the rest of the season, though it doesn't seem at this point that a trip to the injured list is under consideration. Rutschman is slashing only .170/.254/.245 in 15 games since joining the Red Sox.