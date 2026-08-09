Red Sox's Adley Rutschman: Kicks off rehab assignment

Rutschman (wrist) went 1-for-2 with two walks, two RBI and two runs scored for Triple-A Worcester on Saturday.

Rutschman had an encouraging start to his rehab assignment with the WooSox. He caught only five innings, but thanks to Worcester's offensive explosition -- they won 19-0 -- Rutschman got four plate appearances. He also threw out a runner attempting to steal. Rutschman is expected to operate as Worcester's designated hitter Sunday, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. Following Sunday's game, the Red Sox will evaluate him to determine if more time in the minors is required.