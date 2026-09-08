Rutschman went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 5-2 win over the Angels.

Rutschman supplied the biggest swing of Boston's four-run second inning, turning on a 97.8 mph fastball from former Orioles teammate Grayson Rodriguez and sending it off the Pesky Pole for a three-run homer. The blast was Rutschman's 12th of the season and fourth since joining Boston. He's hit safely in four of his last six games, so he could be gearing up for a strong end to the regular season with only a few weeks left in the schedule.