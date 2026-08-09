Red Sox's Adley Rutschman: Traveling with team

Rutschman (wrist) will travel with the Red Sox to Toronto and will go through a series of workouts to gauge the progress of his rehab assignment, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Rutschman reported to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday and went 1-for-5 with two walks, a double, two RBI and two runs in his two rehab games with the Woo Sox. He caught just five frames Saturday and served as the designated hitter Sunday, and it remains to be seen if the Red Sox will reinstate him without having caught a full game. Rutschman won't be activated from the injured list Monday but could make his debut for Boston later in the week if his workouts go well.