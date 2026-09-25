Gamboa will operate as the opening pitcher for the Red Sox in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Gamboa will garner his third start of the season, albeit in a non-traditional fashion once again. The southpaw pitcher has produced a 1.16 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over 31 innings in 20 appearances, including two starts, with Boston this season. It's unclear who will follow him out of the bullpen as the team's bulk pitcher, but Jake Bennett is a top candidate.