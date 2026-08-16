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Red Sox's Alec Gamboa: Set to operate as opener

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gamboa will operate as Boston's opening pitcher Monday against the Diamondbacks, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Gamboa will make the first start of his major-league debut, albeit in a non-traditional capacity. The southpaw has produced an impressive 1.59 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with 12 strikeouts over 17 innings in nine appearances out of the bullpen, and he pitched a career-high four innings of one-run ball against the Blue Jays on July 25. Brayan Bello is expected to follow Gamboa as the bulk pitcher for the Red Sox versus Arizona.

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