Red Sox's Alec Gamboa: Set to operate as opener

Gamboa will operate as Boston's opening pitcher Monday against the Diamondbacks, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Gamboa will make the first start of his major-league debut, albeit in a non-traditional capacity. The southpaw has produced an impressive 1.59 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with 12 strikeouts over 17 innings in nine appearances out of the bullpen, and he pitched a career-high four innings of one-run ball against the Blue Jays on July 25. Brayan Bello is expected to follow Gamboa as the bulk pitcher for the Red Sox versus Arizona.