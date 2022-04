Binelas went 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and a second run scored for High-A Greenville on Wednesday.

Binelas, the power-hitting prospect acquired from the Brewers in the Hunter Renfroe trade, has homered in three consecutive games and hit safely in all five to start the season. He's 7-for-18 (.389) with three homers, eight RBI, five walks, two steals and eight runs scored to begin his career with the Red Sox organization.