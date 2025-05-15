Bregman went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to Detroit.

Bregman -- who entered Wednesday's contest 1-for-11 with four strikeouts in his three prior games -- gave the Red Sox a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning, when he took Tarik Skubal deep to left-center field for a solo home run. Bregman has hit a home run in consecutive games and is up to 11 on the year, which is tied with Wilyer Abreu for most on the Red Sox and fourth-most in the American League. Bregman has a .981 OPS through 199 plate appearances this season, which is his highest since the 2019 season with the Astros (1.015).