Bregman went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a solo home run and a two-run single in Wednesday's 6-4 win over Texas.

Bregman put the Red Sox on the board in the fourth inning with a solo home run off Tyler Mahle, and the former put the Red Sox on top for good in the seventh with a two-run single. Wednesday marked the fifth time this season that Bregman has logged at least three hits, and he has reached base safely in 19 straight games. Over that span, Bregman has slashed .378/.471/.784 with 20 runs scored, seven home runs and 18 RBI in 87 plate appearances.