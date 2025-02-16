Bregman (elbow) took part in his first workout with Boston on Saturday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. After signing a three-year deal in the morning, Bregman took batting practice on the back fields and participated in infield drills.

Bregman was alongside third baseman Rafael Devers during infield drills, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora was not ready to declare which position Bregman will play in 2025. "He's a Gold Glove third baseman. He hasn't played (much) second base in the big leagues. I do believe he can be a Gold Glove second baseman too," Cora said. "Like I said, there's other stuff that comes into play as far as roster construction and what's better for the team and what can be the best lineup, and competition comes into play." The manager said Bregman will hit within the top three spots of the order, which likely means second or third as Jarren Duran is projected to lead off.