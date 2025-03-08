Bregman went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a stolen base in Friday's spring game against Miami.

The homer was the second of the spring for Bregman, who is having a productive Grapefruit League. He's batting .471 with four extra-base hits and eight RBI through seven contests. He's started at third base six times (one at DH) and batted second in the order in all outings. Third baseman Rafael Devers (shoulder) is due back this week -- he could debut Tuesday or Wednesday -- but is expected return as the designated hitter. Boston manager Alex Cora has yet to divulge is plans for third base.