Bregman went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and three runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays.

Bregman was one of five Red Sox players to leave the yard and did so in the first inning, sending the pitch 410 feet to left. The home run extended Bregman's hit streak to nine games, and he's recorded five multi-hit efforts over that span while getting on base at a .500 clip. Bregman leads the team in nearly every offensive category aside from on-base percentage and steals. He's hitting .331/.401/.570 with six homers, 23 RBI, 22 runs, one steal and a 12:25 BB:K in 137 plate appearances.