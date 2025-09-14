Bregman went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Yankees.

Bregman put the Red Sox on the board with his fifth-inning homer, reducing the deficit to 4-1. The blast was his first one since Aug. 12, ending a drought of 27 games. During that span, Bregman slashed .214/.305/.262 with seven RBI.