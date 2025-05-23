Bregman exited the first game of Friday's doubleheader versus the Orioles in the fifth inning with an apparent leg injury, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Bregman appeared to tweak something in his lower half as he rounded first base on a single. He called for the trainer and immediately exited the field somewhat gingerly. The Red Sox should offer an update on his condition shortly.
More News
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Belts homer in back-to-back games•
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Continues hot streak Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Continues to rake in win•
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Stays hot Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Homers as part of three-hit day•
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Stays hot in loss•