Bregman entered Sunday's game as a pinch hitter and hit a three-run home run in a 6-1 win over the Cubs.

The Red Sox are managing Bregman's return from a quadriceps injury and held him out of Sunday's starting lineup, but he had an impact off the bench. He helped the team emerge from an offensive slumber that saw the Red Sox score just one run through the first 24 innings of the series. Wilyer Abreu snapped a 21-inning scoreless skid with a two-run homer in the seventh inning, and then Bregman piled on one frame later. Bregman, who finished the game at third base, will start the first two games of the series against Philadelphia on Monday and Tuesday before getting a day off Wednesday.