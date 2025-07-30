default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bregman has been scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game in Minnesota, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Bregman is not injured; instead, manager Alex Cora has decided to give the third baseman two consecutive days of rest, taking into account Thursday's team off day. Abraham Toro will handle the hot corner and bat second Wednesday.

More News