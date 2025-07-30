Red Sox's Alex Bregman: No longer starting Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bregman has been scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game in Minnesota, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Bregman is not injured; instead, manager Alex Cora has decided to give the third baseman two consecutive days of rest, taking into account Thursday's team off day. Abraham Toro will handle the hot corner and bat second Wednesday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Goes yard in second straight game•
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Plays hero Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Getting night off•
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Still working back from quad strain•
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Makes impact as pinch hitter•
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Not in Sunday's lineup•