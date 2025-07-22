Bregman is not at 100 percent when running the bases, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

That was evident in the sixth inning when Bregman was unable to score from first base on a Roman Anthony double down the right field line. He eventually scored two pitches later, so his tentative baserunning did not matter. As Cotillo reported when Bregman returned to action prior to the All-Star break, manager Alex Cora said he would not be running hard in certain situations. "When he hits a ground ball, he's not gonna go all-out to first," Cora said. "Those are the rules. If you're gonna do this, it might look bad, but no. We need him healthy and we're gonna keep him healthy." That explains the schedule the Red Sox have placed on Bregman, which has him getting a day off following two consecutive starts. He'll start Tuesday before getting a day off Wednesday,