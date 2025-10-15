Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Plans to opt out of deal
By RotoWire Staff
Bregman is expected to opt out of his contract with the Red Sox in the offseason, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Bregman signed a one-year $40 million contract with Boston last winter that included $40 million player options for the 2026 and '27 campaigns. The 31-year-old will now forgo his two option years and pursue a multi-year contract in free agency. After slashing .273/.360/.462 with 18 homers, 62 RBI and 64 runs scored during his first season in Boston, he will likely have plenty of suitors vying for his services.
