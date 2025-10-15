default-cbs-image
Bregman is expected to opt out of his contract with the Red Sox in the offseason, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Bregman signed a one-year $40 million contract with Boston last winter that included $40 million player options for the 2026 and '27 campaigns. The 31-year-old will now forgo his two option years and pursue a multi-year contract in free agency. After slashing .273/.360/.462 with 18 homers, 62 RBI and 64 runs scored during his first season in Boston, he will likely have plenty of suitors vying for his services.

