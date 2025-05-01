Bregman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to Toronto.

With his first-inning homer Wednesday, Bregman left the yard for the second time in as many days. The veteran third baseman has flourished to begin his Red Sox career, and he's tearing the cover off the ball of late. Over his last 13 outings, Bregman is hitting .404 (21-for-52) with five homers, five doubles, 12 RBI and 15 runs scored while reaching base safely in each game.