Red Sox's Alex Scherff: Lands on minor league DL

Scherff (intercostal) is on the 7-day disabled list at Low-A Greenville, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Fortunately, Scherff's intercostal injury is not expected to keep him on the shelf for an extended period. He reportedly suffered the strain during a recent start on June 12 when he allowed seven runs over two innings. Prior to that outing, Scherff had notched a 2.60 ERA over six starts.