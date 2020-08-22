Verdugo went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 8-5 win over the Orioles.
Verdugo once again displayed frenetic energy on the basepaths, stretching a single into a double and put himself in position to score on Michael Chavis' two-run single. He extended his hitting streak to 12 games and is tied for the team lead with 15 runs.
